Public meeting in Paducah on improvements to dog park

The Paducah Parks and Recreation Department is inviting the public to attend a meeting on Thursday, August 26 for future improvements to the dog park.

The meeting will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Robert Cherry Civic Center located at 2701 Park Avenue.

You'll be able to look at renderings of planned improvements and provide feedback.

The upgrades will be funded in part by a $10,000 Bark for Your Park grant through PetSafe.

In August 2017, the city was notified that it was one of 25 cities receiving the grant to implement irrigation and improve drainage and erosion issues at the Paducah Dog Park.

PetSafe received 215 competitive applications.

The Paducah Dog Park opened in August 2012 on a 7-acre tract of land at Stuart Nelson Park. It has water, fencing, shelters, parking areas and pet waste receptacles.

The park is partitioned into two sections based on the weight of the dog with 30 pounds as the dividing weight.

