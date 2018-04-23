Fire marshal investigating after deadly fire in Puxico, MO

A Puxico, Missouri man has died after a fire at a home on Sunday, April 23, according to the county coroner. (Source: Pixabay.com)

A Puxico, Missouri man has died after a fire at a home on Sunday, April 23, according to the county coroner.

The fire happened in the 400 block of Brown Avenue, according to the Stoddard County Coroner's Office.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

The victim, Robert Wallace, 49, was the only person in the home at the time.

The state fire marshal was at the scene investigating on Sunday and also on Monday.

There is currently no official cause for the fire.

An autopsy is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 25 in Farmington, Mo.

A dog belonging to Wallace did not survive the fire.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.