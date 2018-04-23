All lanes open after semi crash on I-57 near Ina, IL

The right lane of traffic is closed (Source: Jessica Parris)

One viewer says this is what's left of one of the trucks. (Source: Michael Williams)

The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois has been reopened after a crash involving two semi trucks.

It happened around 10:23 a.m. on Monday, April 23. As of 7 p.m. on Monday, the all lanes of I-57 are open.

According to Illinois State Police, a 2009 International truck tractor semi-trailer combination was parked on I-57 northbound near mile post 85 on the right shoulder due to a mechanical issue.

Troopers say a 2006 Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer combination was going northbound on I-57 at mile post 85 in the right lane. They say the Kenworth drove onto the right shoulder and hit the trailer being pulled by the International.

According to ISP, the Kenworth continued going northbound and hit a guardrail before overturning and coming to a final rest in the right ditch.

The driver of the Kenworth, 32-year-old Alejandro Echavarria Escamilla, of Hidalgo, Texas, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and later transferred to a regional medical facility.

According to troopers, the driver of the International, 52-year-old Paul Sierant, of Monona, Wisconsin, was uninjured.

Troopers say Escamilla is facing a charge of improper driving on the shoulder.

