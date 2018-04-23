Donation to Bloomfield organization helps loved ones bury veterans

A generous donation to the Bloomfield Assistance League is making it easier for veterans families while they bury their loved ones.

The not for profit used raises funds for the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield.

League officials said after a donation from the Sikeston American Legion Auxiliary the Assistance League was able to fund a complete central air and heat system for the committal shelter along with insulation.

This allows those who bury their deceased veterans at the cemetery regardless of the weather.

