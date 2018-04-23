Fallen tree blocks US 62 east of KY 121 4-Way Stop in Carlisle County

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said US 62 is blocked just east of the KY 121 4-Way Stop in Carlisle County.

This is due to a large oak tree down across the roadway according to officials.

They said the large tree fell on top of some gas lines, so additional caution will be required during the removal process.



This is along US 62 at about the 6 mile-marker between the KY 121 intersection and Cunningham. No detour has been established.

Officials said they estimate this will take two hours.

