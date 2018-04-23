Jackson, MO police remind drivers to lock their vehicles

The Jackson Police Department says to lock your vehicle (Source: KFVS)

Police in Jackson, Missouri are reminding drivers to lock up their vehicles!

Officers said over the weekend they received several reports of criminals getting into unlocked vehicles and taking money and other items.

Police said to lock your vehicle and not to keep your keys or anything in your vehicle that you wouldn’t want to be taken.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.