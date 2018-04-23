First Alert: Rain to weaken, evening temps in 50s

Rain and any storms will weaken this evening and stay cloudy.

Low temperatures will be in the 50s.

Fog could be an issue on the morning drive.

We have a chance of showers the next few days, but we will start a warming trend mid-week and looking to possibly stay dry for once this weekend.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.