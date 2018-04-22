IL Distracted Driving Awareness Week April 23-37

Illinois State Police District 22 has announced it will again participate in Illinois Distracted Driving Awareness Week enforcement (Source: KFVS)

Illinois State Police District 22 has announced it will again participate in Illinois Distracted Driving Awareness Week and conduct an enforcement campaign.

“No person’s life should be cut short by a poor decision to drive distracted.” Stated District 22 Commander Captain Michael Alvey. “Driver’s need to stay focused on the task of driving and making sure everyone arrives to their destination alive.”

For more information on Illinois Distracted Driving Awareness Week visit www.iddaw.org.

