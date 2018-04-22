Heartland H.S. bowlers compete to go to state

Heartland H.S. bowlers compete for the chance to go to State (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)

A few Heartland high schools were competing for a chance to participate in the state high school bowling championship on Sunday, April 22.

Jackson High School, Saxony Lutheran and Eagle Ridge Academy all competed on the lanes to see who would get a chance to go to state.

The winner will advance and compete in St. Joseph Missouri on May 25-26.

