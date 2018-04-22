Lt. gov. tours Continental Tire in Mt. Vernon, IL

The Lt. Governor was in Mt. Vernon at Continental Tire on Monday. (Source: Office of the Governor Bruce Rauner)

Illinois Lieutenant Governor, Evelyn Sanguinetti paid a visit to Continental Tire's American based manufacturing facility Monday morning as a show of support to the company and their growing operations in Mt. Vernon. She also discussed the importance of foreign investment in the state.

This visit coincided with Governor Bruce Rauner's visit to Continental Tire's World Headquarters in Hanover, Germany to discuss investment and expansion in the state with the company leaders.

Lt. Gov. Sanguinetti spoke to apprentices at the factory who are learning job skills to prepare them for the workforce, saying more and more students want to find jobs immediately following high school.

She also emphasized the importance of manufacturing in Illinois as the states third largest industry with over 12,000 firms in the state that employ over 570,000 people.

She hopes that companies like Continental Tire growing their business in the state will show people that working in the manufacturing industry is becoming a much more viable career option.

