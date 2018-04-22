3 vehicle crash on Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau, MO

Police said there were no major injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Sunday, April 22. (Source: Jessica Eftink, KFVS)

Police said there were no major injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Sunday, April 22.

It happened on Sprigg Street near Normal Avenue around 3:35 p.m.

Traffic was slowed as first responders attended to the crash.

