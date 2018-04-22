Scores of people walk for MS in Cape Girardeau despite rainy conditions

A steady rain didn't stop people from raising awareness for multiple sclerosis on Sunday in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.



More than 100 walkers were at Capaha Park to raise awareness for MS as part of the 29th Annual MS Walk.



Tina Mayabb is a nurse with the Cape Neurology Specialists. She is here because she wanted to support their patients.

"We want to show them that we are here for them for not only the support but to answer any questions," Mayabb said. "To show them that we are here to back them, to just be here and be their support system."



Meghan Freeman walks for her mom who passed away in 2007. She decided to get involved in raising funds and support after understanding the struggles that her mother had gone through and to help others as well.



"I love it. I love these people," Freeman said. "When you come out to an event like this and see all these happy faces, even in this kind of weather, it just reminds you why you do what you do. We're all here for the same thing. We want to find a cure."

She appreciates all that showed up despite the unfavorable weather conditions.



"This is way more people than I thought would show up. I'm so excited about it," Freeman added. "Everybody is dressed for it. They've got their umbrellas and ready to walk. We're here rain or shine and MS is here rain or shine so we're in it together."



In 2017 the National MS Society reached the $1 billion mark in donations.



The national organization has provided more than 180,000 people that they have supported through their MS navigator program.

