Transforming for Cape Comic Con

Lakrisha's rocking her "post apocalyptic" costume. One of the many costumes she will be wearing for Cape Comic Con. (Source: KFVS)

Lakrisha Moore knows firsthand transforming into a character takes time.

Moore is into fabricating her own costumes with all kind of intricate details.

"Some of the makeups on some costumes and things like that can take up to three or four hours," Moore said.

When she's not prepping for HalloweeComic-ConCon is her thing.

"For me personally, I like to dress up. It is like getting to be somebody different for the day."

When it comes to putting together the costume, it requires plenty of improvising.

Once she packs on the layers, she's got a head to toe look.

"Some people just do it for fun just because they have a good time dressing up and just being in the contest, then you got people like me that who's really into making costumes."

Doors open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 21 for Cape Comic Con.

