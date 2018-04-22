Carbondale crews respond to electric fire at CVS

Carbondale fire crews responded to an electrical fire at CVS on Sunday morning, April 22. (Source: Carbondale FD, Facebook)

Carbondale fire crews responded to an electrical fire at CVS on Sunday morning, April 22.

It happened at 10:30 p.m. at the store on Brookly Street. Ladder 51 arrived, and crews found an electrical fire in a freezer with light smoke.

Power was shut off and the burned section of the unit was taken out.

Crews were only on scene for 15 minutes.

