SIU College of Agricultural Sciences hosts farm tours for students

The College of Agricultural Sciences at Southern Illinois University will be hosting farm tours at the University Farms.

On April 23-27, over 700 students will Pre-K to fifth-grade in the southern Illinois region will get to learn about different agricultural fields including beef cattle, dairy cattle, horses, pigs, crops, forestry and wildlife, and equipment and safety.

These tours will allow students to experience and learn about agriculture in a hands-on way.

Each station provided will discuss different aspects of that agricultural field such as nutrition, health, safety, and fun facts.