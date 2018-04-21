82-year-old injured after crash with semi on I-57 in Williamson Co., IL

An 82-year-old man was injured after his car was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 57 in Williamson County, Illinois. (Source: Raycom Media)

The wreck happened on Saturday, April 21 around 4 p.m., according to state police.

A preliminary crash report shows the tractor-trailer was in the left lane, and while returning to the right lane, the driver changed lanes too soon.

The driver of a Cadillac swerved to avoid the trailer and overcorrected, striking the trailer.

The car left the road, rolled over and came to a rest after hitting a tree. The car's 82-year-old driver from Marion, Harry Crisp II, received non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Robert Abernathy was uninjured, according to state police. He was cited for improper lane usage.

