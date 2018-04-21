2.3 earthquake centered near Caruthersville, MO

A 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook parts of southeast Missouri on Saturday, April 21 (Source: USGS)

A 2.3 magnitude earthquake shook parts of southeast Missouri on Saturday, April 21.

The quake, which happened around 11:23 a.m., was centered 5 miles southwest of Caruthersville and six miles east-northeast of Steele, Mo.

It had a depth of 4.7 kilometers.

