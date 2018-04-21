Two families had memorable pitches at SEMO Redhawks game - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Two families had memorable pitches at SEMO Redhawks game

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
Liam Gregory, a heart recipient, hands the ball to the catcher in his ceremonial first pitch. Liam Gregory, a heart recipient, hands the ball to the catcher in his ceremonial first pitch.
(Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
Liam's older brother recently got to throw out the first pitch at Busch Stadium for being a great brother during his long hospital stay. (Source: Kathleen Marlee) Liam's older brother recently got to throw out the first pitch at Busch Stadium for being a great brother during his long hospital stay. (Source: Kathleen Marlee)
Liam's older brother recently got to throw out the first pitch at Busch Stadium (Source: Kathleen Marlee)
Liam's brother at Busch (Source: Kathleen Marlee) Liam's brother at Busch (Source: Kathleen Marlee)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Two memorable first pitches happened at the SEMO Redhawks baseball game on Saturday, April 21.

The game was hosted by Mid-America Transplant which partners with SEMO to present the Green UP Games to honor donors and celebrate the gift of life as part of National Donate Life Month.

SEMO was hosting Murray State in a baseball game. Before the game started, dozens of people, wearing green Redhawk shirts, walked out on the field with balloons in hand. 

During a 30-second moment of silence, the balloons were released to honor those heroes who gave new life to others.

On hand were two special families that were part of the ceremonial first pitch. One family had a family member who donated the gift of life to others while the other had a family member that received an organ to save their life.

The first pitch was pitched by Claire Robert. She was the younger sibling to Kaden Robert whose organs were donated after his life was cut short too soon.

The second pitch was by Liam Gregory. He received the gift of life with a heart transplant in which he received on Christmas 2015.

Kaden was a teenager that loved baseball. He died in 2014 and ended up donating some vital organs and helped save the lives of others. Kaden's parents said this was a beautiful way to honor him and raise awareness for donating life.

"I think he (Kaden) is very honored. He is very proud," Kaden's mother Rhonda Robert said. "He knew life was worth living and worth giving. That inspiration, seeing Claire throw out that first pitch and reminding people that life, you can't take it for granted."

Parents of Liam said it was another milestone in their child's journey. Liam's mother, Jessica, even stated earlier in his life, that doctors first told them that he would probably not walk again.

"It's just a part of his victory that we've been going through a lot of it," Liam's father Laramy Gregory said. Laramy then turned to Liam. "How are you doing? Great! Tell them I threw the first pitch." Liam complied with a smile. "I threw the first pitch."

Afterwards, both families and other supporters gathered together for lunch and enjoyed the ballgame.

Liam's older brother Riley recently got to throw out the first pitch at Busch Stadium for being a great brother during his long hospital stay.

