Tenn. Tech sweeps SIU in doubleheader

SIU Carbondale lost to Tennessee Tech University in the first game of a doubleheader in Cookeville, Tennessee 11-4 on Saturday. In the second game, SIU lost to TTU 18-5.

SIU is now 20-21 on the season.

The Salukis play SEMO in Carbondale on Tuesday, April 24.

