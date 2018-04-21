Hundreds of volunteers clean up Cape Girardeau

Hundreds of volunteers came out to Cape Girardeau, Missouri to help beautify different parts of the city on Saturday, April 21.

Around 350-400 volunteers took to various city parks, gardens, areas in downtown, at the Cape LaCroix Creek and other areas.

This was part of the 33rd Annual Friends of the Park Day and the Great Cape Cleanup event.

Volunteers picked up trash, planted trees and flowers, replacing mulch and more.

Junior Beta Club members at Cape Central School District were cutting weeds at a local garden.

They said they wanted to make sure they did their part to help out the environment and make the area look better.

"I think it's important to keep this park like this because one of these days there's probably not going to be much of the environment left and we need to at least keep some of it," Emma Rivers said. "I mean, we probably want to breathe. And also, it keeps the food chain in balance."

Ally Ortega also echoed Rivers in saying that it is very important to at least do her part.

"I want to help make Cape Girardeau better for its own good," Ortega added.

Rivers also added that it is beneficial for the human race for us to take care of the things that take care of us.

"Plants give us oxygen. We kind of need that," Rivers said. "And personally, green is my favorite color and it's really pretty."

The event was hosted by the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation division which helped provide lunch to all the volunteers.

