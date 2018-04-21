I-57 cleared after two tractor trailers crash

The scene where two tractor-trailers crashed has been cleared on I-57 at mile marker 4 outside of Sikeston on Saturday, April 21.

One tractor-trailer ran off the roadway and is in the median, while another is flipped the westbound side at the 55/57 intersection.

According to Sgt. Parrott with Missouri State Highway Patrol, no injuries are known at this time.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

