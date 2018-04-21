Glen Allen man confessed to burglary in Poplar Bluff, MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Glen Allen man confessed to burglary in Poplar Bluff, MO

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
Harris admitted to being on meth during the burglary. (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Poplar Bluff Police arrested a man following a burglary on Friday, April 20.

Officers responded to B&H Auto Electric to investigate a burglary which occurred in the overnight hours.

An employee reported several thousand dollars worth of automotive repair tools and equipment missing along with an ATV and 2018 Jeep Wrangler.

The Jeep was later found of a Casey's General Store in Poplar Bluff by the owner of B&H.

Officers were able to obtain a photo of the suspect from the owner.

The suspect was later identified as 27-year-old Michael Wayne Harris of Glen Allen, Missouri.

While officers searched the east side area of Poplar Bluff, Harris was spotted in a Ford truck.

Harris fled from the vehicle which was discovered to be stolen from Worley’s Tree Service on Ditch Road in Poplar Bluff.

Around 4 p.m., Harris was spotted again in the area by B&H employees.

Harris was taken into custody in the 200 block of North F Street after a short foot pursuit with officers.

He is currently being held at the Butler County Justice Center and pending charges of 2nd Degree Burglary, 3 counts of Theft of a Motor Vehicle, as well as, 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

In a later interview, Harris admitted that he was under the influence of methamphetamine during the burglary and had not slept for several days before the incident.

He gave a full confession to Detective Woodruff regarding the burglary and theft of the vehicles.

The ATV was later spotted behind a business on Bartlett Street, just a few blocks away from B&H.

Majority of the property taken from B&H was recovered.

