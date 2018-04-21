Guests evacuated after fire at Cape Girardeau hotel

Hotel guests were evacuated from their rooms after one of the units caught fire on Saturday, April 21 in Cape Girardeau.

It happened at the Drury Plaza Hotel on Percy Drive just after 1 a.m.

According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, a fire was started in a trash can placed in a bathroom which activated the sprinkler system.

The department attributes this system with extinguishing the fire.

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department says the fire was contained to the bathroom, which sustained some smoke damage.

Officials say a guest overcooked food in a microwave, disposed of the food while not aware of any fire, and left the room.

According to authorities, a second guest was in the room at the time and was able to escape unharmed.

There are no injuries to report.

Guests were allowed back to their rooms a couple of hours later.

