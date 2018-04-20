Death investigation underway in Ballard County, KY

Multiple departments responded to help with a death investigation on Friday, April 20 in Ballard County.

According to Carlisle County Sheriff's Department, a local farmer found a body just off Tabor Road in Barlow, Ky.

The man was wearing a brown belt, blue jeans and a University of Kentucky sweatshirt.

Investigators have not identified him.

Foul play is not expected at this time but still remains under investigation with an autopsy scheduled for Saturday, April 21.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Ballard County Sheriff's Department at 270-335-3561.

