2 injured in rollover crash in McCracken Co., KY

Two people were injured in a rollover crash in McCracken County. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)

Two people were injured in a rollover crash on Friday, April 20 at 2:20 p.m.

Deputies responded to the westbound off-ramp at exit 16 of Interstate 24 for a rollover collision.

19-year-old Alyana Williams, of Benton, Ky, was exiting the interstate when for unknown reasons, her vehicle dropped off of the shoulder on the left side of the ramp.

Williams told deputies she overcorrected and the vehicle left the roadway on the right side of the off ramp.

The vehicle then overturned and came to rest on its roof.

She was able to free herself from the vehicle, as well as, her 6-month-old son.

Williams and her son were both transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was assisted on by Mercy EMS, Reidland Fire and Lent’s.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.