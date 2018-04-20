SEMO Food Bank gives 10 million pounds of food in 2017

According to the food bank, they serve 16 thousand people per month. (Source: SEMO Food Bank)

The SEMO Food Bank is fighting hunger in Southeast Missouri every day and last year, they served more than 10 million pounds of food to 16 Southeast Missouri Counties.

Officials say the volunteers and donors are the keys to their success.

Joey Keys, Chief Advancement officer for the food bank, said they serve 16 thousand people every month.

He said the 10 million pounds of food shows just how much Missourians need the help and volunteers and the rest of the community is a key part of their success.

"Community support is the only way for us to keep going," said Keys, "We're very grateful to all of our donors, all the people that volunteer without them we wouldn't be able to distribute this food and get it out to those in need."

To find a food pantry in your area click here.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can click here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.