Dust off the vinyl: Saturday is Record Store Day

Record Store Day is Saturday, April 21 and it's a good excuse to dust off your vinyl collection.

There are a few record stores in the Heartland, including Hard Copies Cape Girardeau in Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Plaza Records and Hard Copies Carbondale in Carbondale, Illinois; Terrapin Station and Sunset Boulevard Music in Murray, Kentucky.

You can click here to find a record store closest to you.

The first Record Store Day was held on April 19, 2008, as a way to celebrate independent record stores, which are defined as "brick and mortar" retailers. Stores across the globe now celebrate the day with sales, promotions and special releases.

Vinyl album sales have increased over the past 12 years, comprising 8.5 percent of all physical album sales in 2017 - up from 6.5 in 2016.

The increase in record sales are driven mostly by the re-relase of classic albums. The re-release of The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band was the top-selling vinyl LP of 2017.

According to Nielsen Music tracking, the top 10 vinyl album sales in 2017 are:

The Beatles, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band The Beatles, Abbey Road Soundtrack, Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol. 1 Ed Sheeran, ÷ (Divide) Amy Winehouse, Back to Black Prince and the Revolution, Purple Rain (Soundtrack) Bob Marley and The Wailers, Legend: The Best of... Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon Soundtrack, La La Land Michael Jackson, Thriller

