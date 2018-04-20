Union County State's Attorney calls for kids' programs to prevent crime

Union County State's Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds joined prosecutors, police chiefs and sheriffs from throughout Illinois this week to meet with leaders in Springfield about investing in research-proven programs for kids that prevent crime.

"Law enforcement throughout Illinois recognizes that the best way to prevent crime is to invest in youth to help steer them toward a good start in life," Edmonds said. "These programs save taxpayer money and strengthen families and communities making us all safer."

The group met with several legislators including House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, Senate John Cullerton, Senate Minority Leader Bill Brady, Senator Dale Fowler and Senator Paul Schmipf.

The law enforcement leaders represented over 300 law enforcement leaders who are members of Fight Crime: Invest in Kids Illinois, anti-crime organization that advocates for evidence-based investments in programs for kids that are proven to cut crime and violence.

