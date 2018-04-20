$8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)

The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

The grant is part of $25.5 million in funding awarded to state-run veterans homes in Missouri through the VA State Veterans Home Construction Grant Program.

Mindi Pruitt, an administrator at Cape Girardeau Veterans Home said they want to use the grant to make the residents feel more at home.

She said, most of the changes are cosmetic.

"We are looking at updating residents rooms the kitchen, dining room lobby those type of things to create a more modernized and home-like atmosphere for our veterans," said Pruitt.

Pruitt said they are still in the very early stages of planning but the project should be finished in about 2 years.

