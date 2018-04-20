Murray State Coach McMahon releases statement on Byron Hawkins - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray State Coach McMahon releases statement on Byron Hawkins

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

Murray State men's basketball head coach Matt Mahon released a statement regarding student-athlete Byron Hawkins:

"Byron Hawkins will be granted his release to explore graduate transfer opportunities this spring.  We are thankful for his contributions to our program and to our 2018 OVC championship team.  I respect and support his desire to play the point guard position at his next school and we wish him the very best moving forward.  I look forward to congratulating Byron and his family at his May 12 graduation from our great university."  - Matt Mahon

