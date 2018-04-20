Marion, IL man pleads guilty to unlawful use of weapon by a felon

A Marion, Illinois man pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon on April 20.

Thomas Schaefer, 26, was sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Police in Marion said they received a tip on January 17 that Schaefer was present at the Gray Plaza Motel in Marion. They said they responded due to Schafer having an active “failure to appear” warrant.

He was arrested at the scene and a handgun was discovered. Due to previous felony convictions, police said Schaefer is not allowed to own or be in possession of weapons.

In addition to the eight years in DOC, Schaefer also pled guilty to a 2016 forgery case to four years in DOC. Those sentences will be served at the same time. In addition, Schaefer will be under mandatory supervised release for two years following his release according to officials.

The investigation was handled by the Marion Police Department. Assistant State’s Attorneys Sean DeMello and Becky Ray led the prosecutions on these cases.

