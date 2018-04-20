Southern IL schools take stand against child abuse

April is recognized as child abuse prevention and awareness month.

With that in mind, the Family Counseling Center, Inc. in Southern Illinois has held and will continue to hold activities in the counties it serves throughout the month.

Some southern Illinois schools took part in some of those activities.

Emerson Elementary School in Cairo, Pope County Elementary and Junior High School in Golconda, and Hardin County K-12 School in Elizabethtown took part in Stand Up For Our Kids awareness walks.

On April 24, 2018, there will be a screening of the movie “Paper Tigers,” a documentary that follows six troubled teens over the course of the year at an alternative high school in Washington.

The movie and follow-up discussion will take place from 4-6 p.m. at Vienna High School.

It is open to the public and RSVP is not necessary.

April 25-26 will mark the 24-hour Child Abuse Prevention Walk-a-Thon on the Johnson County Courthouse Square in Vienna.

Starting at noon on April 25, first responders, government officials, human service providers, students, educators, and community members will continuously walk around the Courthouse Square in Vienna for 24 hours to raise awareness about child abuse.

Child Abuse Prevention Month has been observed each April since its first presidential proclamation in 1983.

Since that time, millions of Americans have participated in this national campaign.

