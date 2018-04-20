April events planned for Child Abuse Prevention Month in souther - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

April events planned for Child Abuse Prevention Month in southern IL

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Students and parents gathered in Pope County for a walk to raise awareness of Child Abuse Prevention Month. (Source: Rollie Hawk) Students and parents gathered in Pope County for a walk to raise awareness of Child Abuse Prevention Month. (Source: Rollie Hawk)
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

The Family Counseling Center in southern Illinois has several activities planned for Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Every April has been observed as CAP and awareness since its first presidential proclamation in 1983.

Events included:

  • April 6 - Statewide Wear Blue Day
  • April 13 - Alexander County Stands Up For Our Kids Awareness Walk
  • April 19 - Pope County Stands Up For Our Kids Awareness Walk
  • April 20 - Hardin County Stands Up For Our Kids Awareness Walk. This event will start at 12:30 p.m. at Hardin County K-12 School in Elizabethtown
  • April 24 - Screening of the movie "Paper Tigers," a documentary that follows six troubled teens over the course of a year at Lincoln Alternative High School in rural Walla Walla, Washington. The movie and follow-up discussion will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Vienna High School in Vienna and is open to the public; RSVP is not necessary.
  • April 25-26 - will mark the 24-hour Child Abuse Prevention Walk-a-thon on the Johnson County Courthouse Square in Vienna. Starting at noon on April 25 first responders, government officials, human service providers, students, educators and community members will continuously walk around the Courthouse Square in Vienna for 24 hours to raise awareness about child abuse. The Walk-a-thon will end at noon on April 26 just as the Johnson County Stands Up For Our Kids Awareness Walk starts on the Courthouse Square. A brief educational presentation by community leaders will be held prior to the final lap around the square.

