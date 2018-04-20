Man sentenced to 15 years on robbery charges

On April 18, Xzavier B. Gibbs, 20, of Harrisburg, Illinois entered pleas of guilty in Saline County, Illinois Circuit Court.

He pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery (a Class 1 felony) and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon (a Class 4 felony).

The Judge sentenced Gibbs to 11 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with two years mandatory supervised release on the aggravated robbery charge, and Judge Walden E. Morris sentenced Gibbs to two-and-a-half years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with one year of mandatory supervised release on the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charge.

The sentences are to be served consecutive to one another and consecutive to a previous sentence imposed in a Gallatin County, Illinois case.

Gibbs received a combined total of 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections from all of the Saline and Gallatin County cases.

The aggravated robbery charges against Gibbs arose out of an incident in which Gibbs took property from a Harrisburg woman by force while indicating that he was armed with a handgun.

The aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charge against Gibbs came from an incident in which Gibbs was found in possession of a loaded pistol at a time when he possessed neither a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card nor an Illinois Concealed Carry License.

The investigation of each of Gibbs’ cases was led by the Harrisburg Police Department. Saline County Assistant State’s Attorney, Jason Olson, led the successful prosecution of Gibbs.

