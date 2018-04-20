MO among states to launch enforcement against drug-impaired driv - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MO among states to launch enforcement against drug-impaired driving

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Officials are cracking down on drug impaired driving (Source: KFVS) Officials are cracking down on drug impaired driving (Source: KFVS)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

“Driving High? Kiss Your License Goodbye!” is an effort to crack down on drug-impaired driving.

Missouri law enforcement officials have announced they will conduct a Drug Impaired Driving enforcement blitz throughout the state from April 20 – April 22, 2018. 

Crackdown efforts are occurring across the region in Kansas, Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska and Oklahoma. 

Officials remind the public that drugged driving is illegal in all 50 States, Puerto Rico and Washington D.C. They will stop and ticket anyone considered under suspicion of drug-impaired driving.

“Drugged driving translates to death on our roadways. Drug-impaired drivers put themselves, their passengers and other drivers at tremendous risk. Something as simple as a cold medication or over the counter sleep aid could impair your driving,” said Missouri State Highway Patrol Colonel, Sandra Karsten. “Just like drunk driving, drug-impaired driving can lead to a DUI.”

Missouri officials said: 

  • If you are taking a new prescription drug or a higher dose of a current prescription drug, do not drive until you know what effect it has on your judgment, coordination, and reaction time. 
  • If your doctor writes you a new prescription or increases a current dosage, be sure to discuss with the doctor whether you should drive while taking the medication, or be sure to ask the pharmacist when you pick up the prescription.
  • Always tell your doctor of any drugs you are taking (prescription, over-the-counter, and illegal) so they may accurately counsel you on whether it is safe to drive while taking them.
  • Certain medications may not impair you on their own, but if taken with a second medication or with alcohol, they may cause impairment. Any form of impaired driving is illegal.

For more information about drug-impaired driving, please visit http://trafficsafetymarketing.gov/.

