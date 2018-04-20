Single-vehicle fire outside of Cape Girardeau, MO

Fire officials are on the scene (Source: Marc Thomas, KFVS)

A vehicle fire outside of Cape Girardeau, Missouri happened just before 7 a.m. on April 20.

The Scott City Fire Chief said they were called to put out the flames after a fire started in the vehicle.

It happened just south of exit 91 in the northbound lanes.

There is no word on a cause at this time.

Traffic is not being affected.

