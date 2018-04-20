This week in country music: 2006 Rascal Flatts

Let's dip into the music archives and check out some tunes from 12 years ago.

The year was 2006 and these were the songs topping Billboard Magazine's Hot Country Singles Chart. At number five was Nobody But Me by Blake Shelton. The song peaked at number four but spent 36 weeks on the country charts.

Keith Urban was in the number four spot with Tonight I Wanna Cry. While the song was climbing the charts, Ace Young performed it on American Idol during a country music theme.

At number three was Toby Keith with Get Drunk and Be Somebody. The song is a working man's anthem in which two guys, who don't like their jobs, celebrate on Friday by drinking.

Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles teamed up with the rock band Bon Jovi for the song in at number two.

Bon Jovi originally released its own version of Who Says You Can't Go Home as a single. It peaked at number 23 on the Hot 100. But a version with Nettles was sent out to country radio stations and it became a number one hit. By the way, the original country music version was recorded as a duet with Keith Urban. But Jon Bon Jovi thought he and Urban sounded too much alike. That's when Nettles was brought in.



And in the top spot on this week in '06 was Rascal Flatts with What Hurts the Most. The song was originally written in 2003 and various artists recorded versions of the song. But it didn't really take off until Rascal Flatts recorded it and took it all the way to number one. The song also peaked at number six on the Hot 100 becoming the band's first top ten pop single.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.