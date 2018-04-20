What you need to know April 20 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

What you need to know April 20

Good Friday morning, it is April 20, 2018.

First Alert Weather

This morning is going to be cold. We’ll start the day at, or below freezing.

Lisa Michaels has good news though!  Once the sun comes up, we’ll start to warm up and we’ll get plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures will still be below average, but warmer than yesterday. The wind will not be as strong as yesterday either. 

The weekend looks rainy at times. Saturday will be sunny and a little warmer than Friday. Clouds will start to build by around noon and rain will start some time Saturday night, or Sunday morning.

Sunday looks like we’ll have widespread clouds and rain for long periods of the day.

Some of those showers will linger into Monday morning. Then we’ll start to see a slow warm-up for next week.

Making headlines

  1. Another wave of school walkouts is expected as students honor victims of gun violence and push for gun control.
  2. Sikeston Department of Public Safety is warning the public about gummies sold at a local convenience store containing cannabidiol or CBD.
  3. One website has named Cape Girardeau, Missouri one of the best to start a small business.
  4. A gathering in Franklin County, Illinois took place aimed at educating people about the opioid crisis.
  5. The determination and spirit of Blakleigh Lipe is clear, she said, "I'm done with cancer and I beat its butt."

Trending web stories

The Maryland school resource officer helped end a shooting at Great Mills High School last month. He was chosen for the National School Resource Officer Medal of Valor.

Rock star Bono, frontman for the band U2, has been presented with the first George W. Bush Medal for Distinguished Leadership.

Police in Louisianna said a woman broke into a home and began eating Cheetos while naked.

