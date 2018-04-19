Cape Girardeau named one of the best small cities for small busi - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau named one of the best small cities for small businesses

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
(Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS) (Source: Hank Cavagnaro/KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

One website has named Cape the most boring city in Missouri, another says its one of the best to start a small business in.

WalletHub named Cape Girardeau the 36th best small city to start a small business.

Emilie Stephens owns Annie Ems on Main Street, she said she wouldn't expect Cape to be so high on this type of list.

"I was shocked we were 36 on the list," Stephens said. "I was thinking when I was looking on that list I was gonna be 36 out of 100, but it was 36 out of 1,200 which really blew my mind."

But she understands why Cape made it up here, the small town feel many of us grow to love makes it that much better for business owners.

"I really enjoy those connections I really enjoy those experiences, so I think that's what makes my business stand out a little bit from maybe if I had my business in a large city."

The community of shop owners downtown also makes it better.

"Not only do we have that relationship with our customers but we have that relationship with fellow business owners and that's its own since of community."

