People gather in Franklin Co., IL to learn more on opioid crisis

A gathering in Franklin County on Thursday, April 19 took place aimed to educated people about the opioid crisis.

The meeting was organized by a group of concerned citizens who want people to know about how the drug affects the community.

They also wanted people in the community to know about resources available in the area that can help people addicted to opioids.

The event also offered a screening of a documentary film about recovery.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.