Driver ejected from vehicle in Jackson County, IL crash

One person is dead after a single vehicle crash that happened on Thursday, April 19 at 3:12 p.m.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office received reports of a single vehicle rollover traffic crash on U.S. Highway 51, at Truax Traer Road, in rural Elkville.

Deputies and other emergency first responders responded to the scene.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a gray Ford Focus was northbound on U.S. Highway 51, approaching Truax Traer.

The vehicle lost control, departed the roadway to the left and then overturned.

The driver was identified as 26-year-old Ambyr V. Wallace of Steeleville.

Wallace was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle as it overturned.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her passenger and brother, 26-year-old Aramis Wallace, of DuQuoin, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is being investigated by a sheriff's office traffic crash reconstructionist.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Jackson County Ambulance Service, Elkville Fire Department and Jackson County Coroner's Office.

