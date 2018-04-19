Sikeston DPS warns about gummies being sold containing controlled substance

The gummies are sold in this packaging. (Source: KFVS)

Sikeston Department of Public Safety is warning the public about gummies sold at a local convenience store containing cannabidiol or CBD, which is one of many chemicals found in the cannabis plant.

"I think any time that you see a few gummies that are selling for 10 dollars a bag it ought to raise an eyebrow." James McMillen said, Assistant Chief at Sikeston Department of Public Safety.

The warning comes after products purchased by drug officers in Sikeston test positive for the controlled substance.

Early this week, Sikeston DPS issued a letter to several convenience stores in the area notifying them to immediately pull the products from their shelves.

"My assumption, it being a schedule 1 narcotic, is you're going to get a high from it," McMillen said. "Exactly how much and what kind of high or how big of a high? I don't know."

According to McMillen, only two companies in the state of Missouri are certified to sell these types of products.

"It's strictly controlled and there are about 122 people in the state of Missouri that can buy it for their epilepsy, but they got to be a cardholder," McMillen said.

If any of these locations are caught selling the products, McMillen said they will be charged with a felony.

Anyone with any question about the products can contact Sikeston DPS at (573) 471-6200.

