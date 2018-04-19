Hometown teams exhibit in Perryville, MO

The Perry County Historical Society, Missouri Humanities Council and Smithsonian Museum on Main Street Program have teamed up together to bring a new sports exhibit to Perryville, Missouri.

The “Hometown Teams” display is a collection of sports memorabilia that shows the impact that sports have had on local communities and the country at large.

Fourth-grade teacher’s Mrs. Lacey Amschler and Mrs. Susan Schremp took their students to visit the traveling exhibit on Monday which was its opening day at Perryville Area Higher Education Center.

The students interacted with many different activities, quizzes, and videos, showing them how sports have shaped America.

Memorabilia from Perryville and St. Vincent High Schools include: local bowling teams, semi-professional Perryville baseball teams of the 1930s and 40s, dartball leagues and many artifacts like ice skates, boxing gloves, uniforms, helmets, band instruments, photographs and trophies.

The exhibit gave the students a perspective on important local and national sports events that have taken place over the years.

One student on the field trip, Olivia Bierk said, "I liked the scrapbook that someone made that had articles about the Perryville Pirates in 1942 and 1943."

Mrs. Schremp added, “The students were excited to see, hear, and even smell the sights and sounds of the Hometown Teams exhibit. It was great to have hands-on displays that the students could interact with.”

You can visit the Smithsonian’s “Hometown Teams” exhibit at Perryville Area Higher Education Center at 108 Progress Drive in Perryville through May 19. Admission is free. Hours are Mondays, Tuesday, Thursdays: 8 am - 5 pm; Wednesdays: Noon - 8 pm; Saturday, May 5, 12, and 19: 10:30 am to 4 pm.

For more information, visit Perry County Historical Society at https://perrycountyhistoricalsociety.org/about/news/, call 573-768-2470, or email percohistsoc@yahoo.com

