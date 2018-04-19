4/19/18 - Heartland Parks

By Chris Conroy

KFVS12 Vice President and General Manager

One of the things I've noticed about the Heartland is the many opportunities for outdoor activities. The minute the temperatures warm up, and they will, people across the Heartland will spend time enjoying the many city parks and all they have to offer.

Many people look for the chance to give back when it comes to enjoying municipal parks and there’s an opportunity to do just that in Cape Girardeau. This Saturday is The Friends of the Park Day and the Great Cape Cleanup. Parks Division Manager Brock Davis said, “This is the 33rd annual Friends of The Parks Day and Great Cape Cleanup event. This is always a big city event hosting 300 to 400 volunteers. It is a great help to the city in keeping our parks and city clean and beautiful."

Your help is needed to plant flowers, mulch the playgrounds, paint playground equipment, and much more in various parks around Cape Girardeau. The event starts at Capaha Park shelter 2. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the cleanup starts at 9:00 a.m. Volunteers will be provided lunch and a free t-shirt (while supplies last). You can register online, by going to the Parks and Recreation section at cityofcapegirardeau.org or calling the Parks & Recreation Department main office at 573-339-6340.

The idea of cleaning our parks goes beyond Cape Girardeau. If your town doesn’t have a “clean-up day,” contact your city leaders to see if one can be organized. I encourage you to work on your parks, then get out there and enjoy them. Working together and taking the time to make a difference makes this A Better Heartland.

