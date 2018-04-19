Area businessman organizes paid transportation for prospective SIUC students to visit campus

A Carbondale businessman is helping organize a visit to SIUC for prospective students. (Source: KFVS)

A Carbondale businessman is helping organize and cover the cost of prospective Southern Illinois University Carbondale students to visit campus.

According to the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce, 24 students and their chaperones will visit Carbondale on Thursday, April 26. They're from Carl Schurz High School, a public high school in the Irving Park neighborhood on the northwest side of Chicago.

It's the alma mater of Barrett Rochman's wife, Marilyn.

Rochman, a Carbondale Chamber member, recruited other Chamber members including Pagliai's Pizza, Quatros Pizza and Best Western-Saluki Inn to help with hosting the students.

He is also working with the university to coordinate a welcome presentation in the Student Services Building starting at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday and activities that will give the students a glimpse of what SIU has to offer.

