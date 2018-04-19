Sen. Duckworth places blanket hold on HUD nominees

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth placed a blanketed hold on Thursday, April 19 on all positions at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This comes after she says the agency failed to respond to her request for detailed information regarding its decision to close two Alexander County Housing Authority facilities in Thebes, Ill.

Sen. Duckworth and Dick Durbin sent the letter to HUD Secretary Ben Carson asking for a response no later than April 12.

The letter was less than a year after HUD decided to close two additional facilities in Cairo, Ill.

