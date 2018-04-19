Patti's 1880's Settlement demolished after fire

A western Kentucky landmark is gone.

Demolition started on Tuesday and Patti's 1880's Settlement in Grand Rivers was completely demolished on Thursday, April 19.

This is two months after a fire damaged the popular tourist spot.

The owners say they plan to start rebuilding right away and hope the new restaurant will be open by this fall.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.