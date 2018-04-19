Cape Girardeau's bike to work & school day

The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Foundation will hold its 4th Annual Bike to Work and School Day on Friday, May 4, for National Bike to Work and School Day.

The free event encourages everyone to grab their bikes for a day and head to work or school with a little more physical activity.

A kickoff event will be held at the Osage Centre the morning of Friday, May 4.

The proclamation will be signed for May to become Bike Month at Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday, May 7.

Free breakfast will begin at 6:15 a.m., as well as, free t-shirts, raffle prizes will be included.

You can register your bike with the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Mayor Bob Fox will kick off the event with a motivational speech and then the bikers will head to work and school.

Attendance prizes will be drawn as well as a free child’s bike giveaway and $100 gift card for an adult.

For more information, contact Christine with Parks & Recreation Department at 573-339-6604 or visit here.

