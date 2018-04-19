$280K in federal funds to help economic development in southern IL

Federal funding will go to help create jobs and encourage economic development in southern Illinois. (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)

More than $200,000 in federal funding will go to help create jobs and encourage economic development throughout southern Illinois.

This funding is provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Development Administration's Planning Programming, which helps communities as they develop and implement plans to enhance their area economies.

Under this announcement, the Southern South Central Illinois Regional Planning and Development Commission (Clay, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper and Marion Counties) will receive $70,000 and the Southeastern Illinois Regional Planning and Development Commission (Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Pope and Saline Counties) will receive $210,000.

Both the commissions will use the funding to develop a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy in coordination with the EDA.

