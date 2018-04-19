$10M grant helping centers in Southeast MO to fight opioid crisi - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

$10M grant helping centers in Southeast MO to fight opioid crisis

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Missouri received a $10 million grant to combat the opioid epidemic. (Source: Pixabay) Missouri received a $10 million grant to combat the opioid epidemic. (Source: Pixabay)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

For the second year in a row, the state of Missouri will get a $10 million dollar grant to help fight the opioid epidemic.

Local recovery centers in the Southeast region are using that money hire more employees and make more opiate treatment programs available to those needing help the most.

Ashley Naeger has been a clinician with the Gibson Recovery Center in Cape Girardeau for years, and says the programs being funded through Missouri's State Target Response to the opioid crisis is broadening access to patients who are uninsured and in turn, will help save more lives.

"I think we’re finally taking action and talking to the people in the trenches who understand what works and what doesn't work and we are running with it,” Naeger said. “We're helping people. The number of overdoses will slowly decrease and I think one big reason is that of this program."

Chief Operating Officer Ryan Essex, says the funding has also allowed the Gibson Center offices in the region to hire more recovering opiate users as peer specialist who can act as a new type of support system for new patients.

"They can be seen almost as a kindred spirit,” Essex said. “Someone who has been through this and has come out on the other side and now let me help you walk through it as well, so that has been a real powerful thing."

Naeger says the funding has also made the medication first method available to more patients which helps with withdrawal symptoms first and then moves on to other types of treatment.

"So what we are doing is we are able to help the physical part and then we can help mental, emotional, spiritual and all of that so then you can make it for the long run."

One of Naeger’s favorite success stories is about a Father who has been a long time abuser and has tried several different treatment options. Neager says on option his family was avoiding was the medication first method but after discussing the research and side effects of several medication options they tried it out

“Two weeks ago, he celebrated being one-year substance-free, is in recovery and just seeing the changes,” Neager said. “His children’s lives are improving because his life is improving. He has a better relationship with his parents. He is a better employer. Everything is benefiting in his life and it’s a ripple effect.”

Essex says the portion of funding they received from the state grant led to a 15 percent increase in the number of opioid-addicted clients they were able to help last year, but that they still can’t help everyone who gives their centers a call.

“This funding has been tremendous for us,” he said. “But the truth is it’s a fraction of what is truly needed to combat this issue. We’re still in the middle of this crisis. I think it’s important to remember that.”

The current providers in the SEMO area are:

- Gibson Recovery Center (6 area locations)
- Southeast Missouri Behavioral Health (14 area locations)

- Family Counseling Center (1 area location)

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    2 injured in two-vehicle crash in McCracken County, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-05-27 23:36:39 GMT
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
    Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)Both drives were taken to the hospital. (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

    Two people are injured following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62  near Camelia, Ky at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 27.

  • Everyday Hero: Debbie Welch

    Thursday, May 24 2018 7:37 PM EDT2018-05-24 23:37:59 GMT
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.
    Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.Advance school nurse Debbie Welch is May's Everyday Hero for her efforts with Team Hornets.

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

    May is a month when many couples vow to love one another ‘in sickness and in health’, and this month’s Everyday Hero stands by people in her community before and after they get the devastating diagnosis of cancer. 

  • Small plane crashes in Butler County, MO

    Small plane crashes in Butler County, MO

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:47 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:47:05 GMT
    Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
    Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)Crop Duster crash in Butler County, Mo. (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)

    A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27. 

    A small plane has crashed in Butler County, Mo. on Sunday, May 27. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:07:16 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:16:59 GMT

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

  • Soldiers recall carnage of Alaska WWII battle 75 years later

    Soldiers recall carnage of Alaska WWII battle 75 years later

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:34 AM EDT2018-05-27 15:34:09 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 9:14 PM EDT2018-05-28 01:14:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veterans Allan Seroll, left, of Massachusetts, and William Roy Dover, right, of Alabama, right, attend a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in Anchorage, Alaska. Dover w...(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veterans Allan Seroll, left, of Massachusetts, and William Roy Dover, right, of Alabama, right, attend a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in Anchorage, Alaska. Dover w...

    One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

    One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

    •   
Powered by Frankly